Business challenge gives Odessa entrepreneurs chance to start, grow businesses
Odessa Business Challenge (Source: Odessabusinesschallenge.com )
By Violeta Trevizo | October 23, 2018 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 2:36 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -The Odessa Business Challenge is launching for a second year, giving local entrepreneurs a chance to start or grow their business.

The 5-month program overseen by the Small Business Development Center of UTPB and funded by the Odessa Development Corporation gives people a chance to earn a share of $350,000.

During the five months participants go through seminars and one-on-one coaching. Eliminations happen throughout the course of the competition.

This year’s orientation will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 at the UTPB C.E.E.D building. Those wanting to participate must attend at least one orientation.

The fee to register is $300, for more information click here or email Bryan Bierwirth at Bierwirth_b@utpb.edu.

