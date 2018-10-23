Business challenge gives Odessa entrepreneurs chance to start, grow businesses

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -The Odessa Business Challenge is launching for a second year, giving local entrepreneurs a chance to start or grow their business.
The 5-month program overseen by the Small Business Development Center of UTPB and funded by the Odessa Development Corporation gives people a chance to earn a share of $350,000.
During the five months participants go through seminars and one-on-one coaching. Eliminations happen throughout the course of the competition.
This year’s orientation will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 at the UTPB C.E.E.D building. Those wanting to participate must attend at least one orientation.
The fee to register is $300, for more information click here or email Bryan Bierwirth at Bierwirth_b@utpb.edu.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.