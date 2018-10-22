TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic being diverted at HWY 349, CR 130 due to accident

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - An accident has occurred near the intersection of Highway 349 and County Road 130.
Northbound 349 traffic is being diverted onto County Road 132.
According to DPS an SUV was at the stop sign on CR 130 attempting to turn north onto 349. The driver of the SUV failed to read the right of way to a pickup truck that was traveling southbound on 349.
The SUV hit the driver’s side of the truck. The truck driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
