Study reveals each state’s most popular horror villain

As Halloween grows closer, horror movies become more popular than ever. But which horror movie villain is the most popular?
Frontier Communications performed a study based on Google Trends to determine what the top villain for each state is.
With a whopping 13 states, “Psycho” villain Norman Bates took the top spot. Hitchcock’s famous horror villain, based on real-life serial killer Ed Gein, is still iconic even 50 years later.
Leatherface from “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” ironically was not the favorite of Texas but took the top spot in Kentucky.
Leatherface, Michael Meyers from “Halloween” and Hannibal Lecter were also based on Ed Gein. Lecter from “Silence of the Lambs” took the top spot in four states.
Chucky from “Child’s Play” came in second, taking 11 states. Texas was one of these.
Other villains who took multiple states include Frankenstein’s Monster, the alien Xenomorph from “Alien”, Count Dracula and Jack Torrance from “The Shining”.
West Virginia had a seven-way tie for the top villain. Favorites of this state include such classic villains as Freddie Krueger, Pennywise and Jason Voorhees.
To see the full study, click here.
