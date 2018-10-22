2 shot during aggravated robbery at Odessa game room

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
Two people were shot during an aggravated robbery at a game room in Odessa.
Deputies were called out to 5505 West University at around 1:48 a.m. on Sunday, where they found two men had been shot.
They were told the manager and one of the employees were shot when two other men wearing masks demanded money and opened fire. The suspects fled the scene without cash.
According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the injuries were non-life threatening and the investigation is still ongoing.
They are looking for the suspects, described as two black men, approximately 6 feet tall.
