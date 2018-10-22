Saudi king, crown prince call slain writer Khashoggi's son

Media report outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "crossed a line" in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and must pay a price. Tennessee Republican Bob Corker says that based on his briefings he believes the royal known as MBS was behind the killing of the Saudi critic. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (Lefteris Pitarakis)