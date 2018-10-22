OSU's Haskins racks up big yardage in big loss to Purdue

Michigan and Iowa could now be on a collision course for the Big Ten title game, and the Wolverines and Hawkeyes showed why with a pair of stellar defensive efforts. Big Blue held rival Michigan State to just 94 yards and 0 for 12 on third downs in a 21-7 win, a game that saw Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke complete just 5 of 25 passes for 66 yards. Iowa held Maryland to just 115 yards in a 23-0 blowout in Iowa City. The Terrapins ran just 39 plays, the fewest by an opponent in coach Kirk Ferentz's 20 seasons in charge.