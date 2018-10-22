Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Get ready for a beautiful day across much of West Texas. We’re starting off cool in the upper 40s and low 50s, so you might want that jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures will rise though into the upper 60s and may even approach 70 degrees this afternoon. We’ll see partly sunny skies in the Permian Basin with very little in terms of rain chances. However, we are tracking about a 10-20% chance of rain generally south of Highway 67 on a line from Alpine to Fort Stockton to Big Lake.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be the most active weather days this week. A low pressure system from the west and the remnants of Hurricane Willa will converge in Texas, allowing for very high rain chances from late Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. Rain totals will generally be between 0.5" and 1" with isolated totals up to 2". High temperatures will also fall into the low 50s by Wednesday.
High pressure will start to build in late week, allowing for much lower rain chances and temperatures warning into the 70s by Friday and into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine will make for a great weekend!
