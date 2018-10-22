Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Get ready for a beautiful day across much of West Texas. We’re starting off cool in the upper 40s and low 50s, so you might want that jacket as you head out the door. Temperatures will rise though into the upper 60s and may even approach 70 degrees this afternoon. We’ll see partly sunny skies in the Permian Basin with very little in terms of rain chances. However, we are tracking about a 10-20% chance of rain generally south of Highway 67 on a line from Alpine to Fort Stockton to Big Lake.