Midland Memorial Hospital expands gift shop

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Memorial will be expanding their gift shop thanks to a hefty donation.
On October 22 the hospital will be presented with a check for $322,000 by the Midland Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. This will be the largest donation the group has ever made to the hospital and should cover construction expenses.
The total amount in equipment and other projects made to the hospital from the group now totals over $4.5 million since 1950.
The ribbon cutting and grand opening will be held October 22 at 2 p.m.
The gift shop is in need of volunteers to keep the gift shop open. If you are interested in volunteering you can call the hospital at 432-312-6905.
