Ector County Commissioners' Court holds town hall

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Commissioners' Court is holding a town hall at 6 p.m. on October 23.
County Commissioner Eddy Shelton and Ector County Judge Debi Hays will be in attendance.
The meeting will take place at the Kellus Turner Community Building on 2261 West Sycamore Drive.
Attendees can ask questions about the upcoming county assistant sales tax initiative. The initiative will affect law enforcement, road maintenance and safety, fire protection and illegal dumping.
