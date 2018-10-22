Afternoon forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good afternoon. Another dry, but mostly cloudy day for many of us across the area. More clouds will move into the area Tuesday morning. There is a slim chance for a spotty shower or two across the lower Trans-Pecos into Tuesday morning. However, bigger weather changes will affect the whole area later Tuesday night. Rain coverage will begin to increase from southwest to northeast overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Pockets of heavy rain and flooding will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rain coverage will begin to decrease from west to east Wednesday afternoon and evening. Drier weather and more sunshine will move in by the end of the week. High temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s with more clouds and higher rain coverage Tuesday through Wednesday. Thursday through the weekend temps. will rebound into the 60s and 70s with drier conditions and more sunshine.