Wisconsin's Walker confronts dire political outlook

Wisconsin's Walker confronts dire political outlook
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks as Tommy Thompson, dressed in a red sweater, watches on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wis. Walker said Monday that if he's re-elected, he'll increase state funding for schools to two-thirds of their total costs, echoing a pledge made this summer by his Democratic opponent, Tony Evers. (AP Photos/Scott Bauer) (Scott Bauer)
By SCOTT BAUER | October 21, 2018 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 10:48 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has made a career of winning close races, but he's talking a lot these days about losing the one he's in right now.

Polls show Walker in a close race with Democrat Tony Evers (EE'-vers), the state schools chief.

If Walker loses, it would be one of the bigger upsets of the midterm. He's won election and re-election despite two victories in his state by Barack Obama. He also beat a 2012 recall attempt by Democrats incensed by his attack on public-sector unions.

But Walker's approval rating is below 50 percent and President Donald Trump's is worse. He's struggling even though the state's economy is humming.

Evers is hoping to tap voter unhappiness on major issues like health care, education and roads.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks as Tommy Thompson, dressed in a red sweater, watches on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wis. Walker said Monday that if he's re-elected, he'll increase state funding for schools to two-thirds of their total costs, echoing a pledge made this summer by his Democratic opponent, Tony Evers. (AP Photos/Scott Bauer)
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks as Tommy Thompson, dressed in a red sweater, watches on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wis. Walker said Monday that if he's re-elected, he'll increase state funding for schools to two-thirds of their total costs, echoing a pledge made this summer by his Democratic opponent, Tony Evers. (AP Photos/Scott Bauer) (AP)
FILE - This combination of file photos shows Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker, left, and his Democratic challenger Tony Evers in the 2018 November general election. Walker said Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, that if he's re-elected, he'll increase state funding for schools to two-thirds of their total costs, echoing a pledge made this summer by Evers. (Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
FILE - This combination of file photos shows Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker, left, and his Democratic challenger Tony Evers in the 2018 November general election. Walker said Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, that if he's re-elected, he'll increase state funding for schools to two-thirds of their total costs, echoing a pledge made this summer by Evers. (Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) (AP)