4th victim of Junction flooding found in Burnet County

JUNCTION, TX (KWES) - The fourth victim of the Junction flooding has been identified.
A body was found in Burnet County on Lake LBH near Kingsland on Oct. 16. The body was identified as Charlotee Moye of Alabama.
Moye was in the South Llano River RV Park when the flooding began on Oct. 8.
Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu states that since all victims of the flooding have been found, there is no more need for search and rescue teams.
The other three victims have also been identified. They are Joseph “Joey” Huss, 55, of Flomaton, Alabama, Michael “Mike” McGee, 65, of Flomaton, Alabama, and Darin Hartman, 51, of San Angelo.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.