35th Annual Taste of Permian Basin returns Oct. 25

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The 35th Annual Taste of the Permian Basin is returning on Oct. 25.
Guests can enjoy all you can eat samples from more than 30 Permian Basin restaurants. There will also be a cash only bar.
Taste of the Permian Basin will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Hwy, Barn C.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Click here to purchase.
Partial proceeds from this event benefit Permian Basin student higher education scholarships and training, high school and college culinary programs, Food2Kids, Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, and PBRA organization development.
Be aware that strollers and carriers are not allowed.
Click here for more information or call Karen at 432-563-5233.
