Panthers' Reid calls Jenkins 'sellout' in protest movement

Reid split from the coalition last year because Jenkins had excluded Colin Kaepernick from meetings, and asked players if they would stop protesting during the national anthem if the NFL made a charitable donation to causes they support. Reid, who signed with the Carolina Panthers in September, said he believed he no longer had shared interests with the socially-active coalition and would continue on his own path with the unsigned Kaepernick, who was the first player to sit and then kneel during the anthem to protest racism and police brutality.