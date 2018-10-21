2 men charged in Georgia officer's shooting death

This undated photo provided by Gwinnett County Police Dept. shows Tafahree Maynard. Authorities say two suspects, including Maynard still being sought by police, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a George police officer. Gwinnett County Police said in a statement early Sunday that Isaiah Pretlow, 19, was arrested about 11: 30 p.m. Saturday and charged with aggravated assault. Maynard, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder but remains on the loose. (Gwinnett County Police Department via AP) (AP)