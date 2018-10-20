Stonegate Church to honor Pastor Payton after his 20 years of service

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Stonegate Fellowship Church will be paying tribute to their long-standing pastor, Pastor Patrick Payton.
Payton has been serving the community for nearly 20 years. He is stepping down as senior pastor in the end of October.
The church will be honoring Payton and his wife Cindy at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, in Midland.
Guest speakers of the event include Rosalind Grover, Mayor Jerry Morales, Collin Sewell, Grant Billingsley and Billy Raies.
Also, on Sunday morning, they will gather as a church-body for worship and celebration of Payton’s service. Wordship times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Horseshoe Pavilion.
Lastly, there will be a Family Fun Night and 5K/10K race at 5 p.m. Sunday. The run will begin at the church, 6000 W. Wadley Ave.
For more information, click here.
