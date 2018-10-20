Saturday Weather Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

A steady light to moderate rain continues this evening and tonight, mainly south and west of the Pecos River. Rainfall amounts will be relatively low with this activity, but some minor flooding will be possible on roadways in the Trans Pecos. Some showers will also linger into Sunday in these areas, but much of the Permian Basin will stay dry with only slight rain chances.
Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the upper 40s before returning to the mid 60s for Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Monday will continue to be relatively quiet, with partly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the upper 60s.
Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday and Wednesday and a low pressure system arrives from the west. This will being slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, as well as increased rain chances throughout the entire area. Once we get into the 2nd half of the week, it appears we’ll see more sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s.
