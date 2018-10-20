Orionid Meteor Shower to peak worldwide this weekend

(CNN) - Make sure you take a look at the night sky this weekend.
Shooting stars will be visible all over the world as the Orionid Meteor Shower hits its peaks.
The Orionids make an appearance every year between Oct. 2 and Nov. 7.
The peak occurs when the earth passes through a debris stream left by the famous Halley's Comet.
That's what will be on show this weekend.
The best time to see the meteors will be in the early morning right when the moon is setting and the sun is beginning to rise.
