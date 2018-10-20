Midland Police searching for missing 32-year-old

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Police Department is searching for missing person Isabelle Arballo, 32.
Arballo was last seen in Wichita Falls on October 16. She was supposed to be back en-route to Midland from Wichita Falls.
Arballo was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Converse Chuck Taylor shoes
She is a Hispanic Female, four feet 11 inches tall, weighing 115 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say she was possibly driving a Volkswagen Passat with the Texas license plate KRB7462.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Midland Police Department.
