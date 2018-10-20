Midland dentists gives free care as part of ‘Dentistry for the Heart’

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A toothache can be very painful and those who cannot afford a dentist are forced to suffer through the pain.
“Dentistry for the Heart” is a national organization that offers free dental work for those that would otherwise not be able to afford care.
On Saturday morning, Ward Family Dental opened their doors for about 50 people who needed dental care.
“Basically, we are trying to provide basic level dentist work for those who can’t afford it otherwise,” Dr. David L. Ward, Ward Family Dental, said.
Those that took advantage of the free dentist appointments saved a substantial amount of money.
“I have had a consultation done and I have another tooth in the back that needs to be fixed, and with the two it would have been around $3,000.00,” Katrina Gonzales, Patient, said
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.