$1 billion Mega Millions numbers drawn

(RNN) - The winning numbers for the record $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot are 65, 53, 23, 15, 70 and the 7 Mega Ball.
The lottery is expected to announce whether there were any winners sometime Saturday.
No one has won the jackpot since late July, and the eye-popping prize caused a frenzy across the nation as people dreamed of instant riches.
Jackpot winners have a choice to make: cash or annuity. Those who take the cash will receive a one-time lump-sum equal to all the cash in the prize pool.
The cash option for Friday night’s drawing is estimated at $565 million.
Those who opt for the annuity will get an immediate payment and then yearly payments for 29 years.
If the jackpot rolls over yet again, it could swell by hundreds of millions of dollars. After intense public interest, it grew from $667 million after Tuesday’s drawing. The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Oct. 23.
If someone does win, the jackpot resets to $40 million.
This is the largest Mega Millions prize in the lottery’s history, though not the largest single lottery jackpot ever. A Powerball jackpot in 2016 reached $1.586 billion. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
For those who missed out, the current Powerball jackpot has also grown to a healthy $470 million.
No one matched the winning Powerball numbers Wednesday night, so the jackpot jumped. The next drawing is Saturday night.
