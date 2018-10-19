Ward Family Dental holding ‘Dentistry from the Heart’ event

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - Doctor David Ward at Ward Family Dental is holding its “Dentistry from the Heart” event.
The dentist is offering free basic dental care for those who can’t afford it. Adults 18 and up will be able to choose from filling, extraction or cleaning.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at 1500 Scurry Street in Big Spring. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, dress appropriately for the weather and bring a chair or blanket as you might be waiting outside.
