Sibley Nature Center transforms for Halloween

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Sibley Nature Center will transform into the Spooky Nature Center for Halloween at Sibley.
From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. children will be able to experience all sorts of fun involving learning about wildlife.
This event will feature games, pumpkin carving and, if you’re brave, live snakes.
There will also be a campfire to roast s’mores. Haunted family trail walks will take place every 30 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m.
Admission to the event is free and costumes are encouraged.
