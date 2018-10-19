Restaurant Report: Two low performers in Odessa

MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The weeks of September 17 through September 28 were not a busy one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin.
There were only a couple of top performers for these two weeks.
However, there were a couple of low performers in Odessa as well.
Buffalo Wild Wings at 4241 Grandview Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - No thermometers in cold holding units
- - Scoops didn’t have handles
- - Gloves not being worn while filling sauces and handling ready to serve food
- - Chicken & hamburger meat not kept at proper temperature in cold holding unit
- - Floors around fountain machine need cleaning
- - Box of utensils not kept at least 6 inches above floor
- - Utensils and buckets in hand wash sink
This resulted in the health inspector deducing 15 points from Buffalo Wild Wings.
Chili’s Grill and Bar at 5025 E. 42nd St. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Ventilation hood systems, filters need to be cleaned
- - Not all employees had completed food handler training
- - Chef not wearing gloves when handling food
- - Food removed from original container needs to be labeled/date marked
- - Cold hold not keeping food at proper temperature
- - Food not stored at least above 6-inches above floor
- - Hand wash sink being used for other purposes
- - Valid permit not prominently posted in restaurant
This resulted in the health inspector deducting 18 points from Chili’s Grill and Bar.
As we mentioned, there were a couple of top performers for these two weeks.
Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:
- - Skoopy’s Island LLC (960 E. 87th St. D)
- - El Colega (2402 W. University Ave.)
Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:
- - Finlay’s BBQ & Catering (4400 Trevino St.)
