Permian Basin Weekend: 10/19-10/21: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience October 19 through October 21.
- “The Giver”
The Permian Playhouse has another weekend of shows for “The Giver”.
- “Til Beth Do Us Part”
Midland Community Theatre opens the hilarious play “Till Beth Do Us Part".
- Truck or Treat
The Midland Fire Department is holding its Truck or Treat event full of fun and free candy.
- Paw Festival
The Humane Society of Odessa is hosting a Paw Festival with live music, games, face painting and more.
- Runnin' for Rescues
Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals is hosting its annual Runnin' Fur Rescues 5K Fun Run/Walk with proceeds helping homeless dogs and cats.
- Halloween at Sibley
The Sibley Nature Center will transform into the Spooky Nature Center for Halloween at Sibley. This event will feature games, pumpkin carving and-if you dare-live snakes.
- Fall Festival
The City of Odessa is hosting the 10th annual Fall Festival. The event will feature games, a children’s costume parade, a pie-eating contest and more.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.