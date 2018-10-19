Permian Basin Weekend: 10/19-10/21: Events for the whole family

Permian Basin Weekend: 10/19-10/21: Events for the whole family
(Source: KWES)
By Kirsten Geddes | October 19, 2018 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 12:21 PM

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience October 19 through October 21.

  • “The Giver”

The Permian Playhouse has another weekend of shows for “The Giver”.

  • Til Beth Do Us Part”

Midland Community Theatre opens the hilarious play “Till Beth Do Us Part".

  • Truck or Treat

The Midland Fire Department is holding its Truck or Treat event full of fun and free candy.

  • Paw Festival

The Humane Society of Odessa is hosting a Paw Festival with live music, games, face painting and more.

  • Runnin' for Rescues

Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals is hosting its annual Runnin' Fur Rescues 5K Fun Run/Walk with proceeds helping homeless dogs and cats.

  • Halloween at Sibley

The Sibley Nature Center will transform into the Spooky Nature Center for Halloween at Sibley. This event will feature games, pumpkin carving and-if you dare-live snakes.

  • Fall Festival

The City of Odessa is hosting the 10th annual Fall Festival. The event will feature games, a children’s costume parade, a pie-eating contest and more.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.