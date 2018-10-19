19 people injured in Upstate school bus crash, official says

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - Nineteen people were injured Friday afternoon in a school bus crash, according to officials.
Abbeville County School District Superintendent Betty Jo Hall said the bus was one of three buses returning to Westwood Elementary School after a field trip. The school’s website said a fourth-grade field trip was planned for Friday.
The accident happened just after 1:20 p.m. on Highway 25 at Nation Road, according to the Highway Patrol. Officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
George McKinney, emergency management coordinator, said multiple people suffered injuries in the crash and a medical helicopter was called for.
Three people were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital and one was taken to GHS Children's Hospital, according to GHS media relations coordinator Sandy Dees.
Sixteen children and two adults are being treated at Self Regional Hospital, according to Self Regional Healthcare media relations director Mark Hyatt. Hyatt said all patients are stable.
Sky 4 was over the scene where the bus had run off the side of the highway and into the woods. The back emergency door was open so that children could be taken off the bus.McKinney said that a reunification center has been set up at the National Guard Armory at 6918 Highway 25 North in Greenwood for parents to pick up uninjured children.
Hall said there were fewer than 30 students on the bus when it crashed.
