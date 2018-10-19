Odessa College, First Basin Credit Union award $500 to winning calendar artist

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - First Basin Credit Union presented a check to one lucky Odessa College student Friday morning.
Over 40 students entered the second-ever competition for the Credit Union’s calendar. 13 of these students won, with one taking home the cover spot.
First Basin Senior VP Tim O’Reilly says the company was excited to recognize the students' work and promote art in the community.
“I think it’s very important that we understand creativity and the passion we all have in us," said O’Reilly.
"Sometimes its just nice to show that recognition and let people see other people’s work.”
The $500 prize money went directly to the winning OC student with the other students taking home prizes as well.
Calendars will be available for free to members of First Basin Credit Union across the Basin around the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019.
