MISD looks to provide child care for new parents, teachers

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -To recruit and retain teachers, MISD is trying to accommodate new parents by offering childcare for newborns up until school age.
“If you look at the overall picture of where we are with our school, our school system in trying to recruit teachers and retain them. I think that is one of the important parts is having that piece in the district to help to recruit teachers,” Tommy Bishop, MISD school board District 3, Said.
The district is still exploring options but does have a facility in mind.
“We are exploring several different opportunities we are going to start at the Coleman center where we currently have a few babies enrolled and we will be able to enroll some staff children as well,” Della Frye, Early childhood Director MISD, said.
The school district also says they are taking their time to and researching more options for parents.
“They need to know that their child is safe and well cared for and loved especially in those very, very early years,” Frye said.
