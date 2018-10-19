Midland mayor visits Carver Center to talk to students

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Mayor Jerry Morales visited Carver Center October 19 to talk to 4th-6th grade students.
Students were able to ask questions about the city. Questions included discussions of recycling, growth of the city, oil and gas and more.
Morales was impressed with the quality of the questions from the students
“Their teachers are doing a phenomenal job of encouraging them to be informed about these issues not only locally but I think on the state and federal level as well," said Morales.
Morales said one of the students was concerned about her neighborhood and gave him her address after the discussion to ensure that he followed up.
The mayor also stressed the importance of getting the facts from the people in the community rather than just social media.
“Midland is demographically changing, the millennials are here and they have to be engaged and understand their community because they are going to be the next city council members, county commissioners and school board members," said Morales.
