MCT presents ‘Til Beth Do Us Part’
(Source: Midland Community Theatre)
By Kirsten Geddes | October 19, 2018 at 9:07 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 9:07 AM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Community Theatre is presenting their newest show, “Til Beth Do Us Part”.

This show runs weekends from October 19 to November 10. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2:30 p.m.

Due to subject matter and language the show is recommended for those ages 12 and up..

The play is a zany comedy about marriage sure to leave audiences laughing.

