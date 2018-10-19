MCT presents ‘Til Beth Do Us Part’

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Community Theatre is presenting their newest show, “Til Beth Do Us Part”.
This show runs weekends from October 19 to November 10. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2:30 p.m.
Due to subject matter and language the show is recommended for those ages 12 and up..
The play is a zany comedy about marriage sure to leave audiences laughing.
For more information on the show or to purchase tickets click here.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.