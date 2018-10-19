MC Chemistry Club, American Chemical Society present Chemistry at the Mall

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland College Chemistry Club and the Permian Basin section of the American Chemical Society will host Chemistry at the Mall Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
MC faculty and students will be at the Midland Park Mall presenting demonstrations and hands-on activities to show how chemistry impacts everyday life.
The presentation is being coordinated in conjunction with National Chemistry Week, this year’s theme is ‘Chemistry is out of the world.’
MC Chemistry Professor Dr. Pat Nandakumar explained that the MC Chemistry department has been participating in National Chemistry Week events at the Midland Park Mall for several years.
“This event always draws a crowd. It’s a great way to have fun and see the various ways chemistry is used in today’s society,” stated Nandakumar.
For more information, contact Dr. Pat Nandakumar at (432) 685-6738, pnandakumar@midland.edu
