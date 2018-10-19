A little late this year, the Smoky Mountains are about to light up in fall color

Annual autumn display draws thousands of onlookers

Hillsides are covered in brilliant fall colors in this October 2012 file photo. (John Snell)
By John Snell | October 19, 2018 at 12:50 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 4:21 PM

Gatlinburg, TN (WVUE) The annual fall display of colors seems to be running late this year in the Smoky Mountains. Generally, the best time for viewing can come as early as mid-October into November.

Early color can be seen adjacent to fire damage from 2016 along Cherokee Orchard Road near Gatlinburg, TN
The landscape around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is populated with maple trees, hickories, scarlet oaks and nearly 100 other species of trees.

Beginning first in the higher altitudes, the hillsides will explode in reds, oranges and yellows over the next couple of weeks.

The Mingus Mill near Cherokee, North Carolina in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
A white tail deer in the Cades Cove area of the Great Smoky Mountains
Early color along a mini waterfall in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Elk appear frequently in the late afternoon near Cherokee, North Carolina
Fall color as viewed through a church window in the Cades Cove area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Colors reflected in a pool of light near the eastern entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
A bluebird provides a little color in the Cades Cove area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
A river of fog seems to move along the valley near Clingman's Dome, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Layers of light in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
A black bear takes a late afternoon stroll through the Cades Cove area of the Great Smoky Mountains National park
A scenic drive through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (2011)
Fire in the sky in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
