Game of the Week: Midland Lee vs. Odessa High

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - This is week 8 of the high school football season and the second week of 6A district play. This year there are only five league games which means each match-up is important for district standings especially with only four playoff spots.
This week’s game of the week will come from Ratliff Stadium where Odessa High will take on Midland Lee.
OHS hopes to bounce back after dropping their first district game to cross-town rival Permian 42-10 while Lee picked up their first district win and their fourth straight victory beating Frenship 51-15.
Tomorrow night’s match-up on the gridiron will be between two teams that both coaches describe as physical and play with a lot of West Texas grit. That game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
