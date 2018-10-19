Evening forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good evening. We have seen a somewhat drier and warmer afternoon across West Texas. Cloud cover and cool temperatures will be in store overnight. Another cold front will be sweeping through the area Saturday. This front will bring breezy conditions and mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday. The best chance for rain will focus across the southern half of the area through the weekend. Temps. will top out in the lower 60s Saturday and drop into the upper 50s Sunday. Temps. will return into the 60s next week with continuing chances for rain. After this weekend, our next best rain chance will be Tuesday into Wednesday.