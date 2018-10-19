Defense attorney withdraws in case of fatal crash involving ice cream truck

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The defense attorney for Mark Garrett withdrew from the case on October 16 according to Ector County Records.
Garrett was indicted in July 2017 for killing three people when he slammed into the back of an ice cream truck.
The charges include three counts of intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and six counts of aggravated assault.
Authorities say the case is still continuing despite the withdrawal. The trial is scheduled to start November 12.
