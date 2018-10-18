Women’s Energy Network encourages young women to attend college during Young Women Energized

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Permian Basin Chapter of the Women’s Energy Network will be hosting Young Women Energized, an event to empower young ladies to pursue higher education and careers in the energy industry.
The event will be at the Midland College Campus in the Carrasco Room on November 1 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Over $20,000 in scholarships is anticipated, sponsored by Concho, Pioneer, Apache, Diamondback, Baker Hughes, Kelly Hart and Hallman LLP, and Susan Richardson.
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin has agreed to match any scholarship amounts for students attending UTPB.
The organization encourages female Juniors or Seniors in High School in the Permian Basin to apply. Scholarship applications are due October 26th, to apply click here.
