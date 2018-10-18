TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up at HWY 349, 176 in Martin Co.

MARTIN COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Drivers traveling in the area of Highway 176 and Highway 349 in Martin County might need to find a different route Thursday morning.
According to viewers traffic is backed up on 176 coming out of Andrews. Drivers might need to find an alternate route while traffic is at a standstill.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there is an accident in the area but there are no further details available at this time.
We will update if more information comes available.
