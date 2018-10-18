State Representative Brooks Landgraf holding town hall in Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf will be holding a town hall in Odessa on October 22.
The town hall will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the UTPB Library in Room LL.001.
This event, which is open to the public, will give Ector County residents the opportunity to ask Landgraf questions and voice concerns about the community.
“There are a lot of issues directly affecting West Texas that I’m looking forward to addressing during the upcoming legislative session,” Landgraf said. "But I want to hear from my fellow West Texans first, so I encourage folks to come out and voice their ideas and concerns.”
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.