New MISD school gathers momentum ahead of 2019 May ballot

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - For the last nine months, 30 committee members have looked back at the trends of student membership a little over 10 years.
Right now MISD is overcrowded and student membership is about 4% according to school officials.
To help accommodate the overflow of students, trailers and new school boundaries were introduced.
“We are utilizing portables at junior high schools, freshmen schools, and our high schools,” said James Riggen, Midland Independent School.
The report is in the hands of the school board who will decide if a school bond is what the community needs.
“At this point in time the board is going to be looking at the data that was received from the facility master planning committee, and they are going to be going into their study of this information,” Riggen said.
No official bond has been announced or released, but taxpayers could look at the following options on the 2019 May ballot.
10-year Bond repayment
$200,000 Homeowner +$0.2683 $415.63 Annual $34.65 Monthly
$500,000 Homeowner $1,140.17 Annual $95.01 Monthly
15-year Bond repayment
$200,000 Homeowner +$0.1961 $303.93 Annual $25.33 Monthly
$500,000 Homeowner $833.36 Annual $69.45 Monthly
30-year Bond repayment
$200,000 Homeowner +$0.1363 $211.33 Annual $17.61 Monthly
$500,000 Homeowner $579.45 Annual $48.29 Monthly.
