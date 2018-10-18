OPD seeks help identifying suspects who stole walker

OPD seeks help identifying suspects who stole walker
October 18, 2018 at 8:53 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 9:19 AM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police need the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a theft investigation.

The theft occurred at the Albertson’s on East 8th Street on September 17.

The two suspects reportedly saw a $200 walker that belonged to another customer. They told employees the walker belonged to them and took it with them.

The suspects then left in a white Ford F-150.

If you have any information relating to the identity of these subjects you are asked to call Odessa police of CrimeStoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

