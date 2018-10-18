OPD seeks help identifying suspects who stole walker

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -
Odessa police need the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a theft investigation.
The theft occurred at the Albertson’s on East 8th Street on September 17.
The two suspects reportedly saw a $200 walker that belonged to another customer. They told employees the walker belonged to them and took it with them.
The suspects then left in a white Ford F-150.
If you have any information relating to the identity of these subjects you are asked to call Odessa police of CrimeStoppers at 432-333-TIPS.
