No. 6 Michigan needs to beat No. 24 Spartans to keep rolling

Wisconsin has eight sacks through six games; the Badgers had 20 at the same point in 2017. ... Northwestern LB Blake Gallagher has had double-digit tackles in three straight games, making him the first Wildcats player to accomplish the feat since Anthony Walker Jr. in 2015. ... Rutgers, last in the FBS in turnover margin, has had eight turnovers vs. one takeaway over its last two games. ... Nebraska, on a program-record 10-game losing streak, would lose a seventh straight in the same season for the first time since 1957 if beaten by Minnesota . ... Illinois' 229 rushing yards per game is more than double its 2017 season average of 106. ... Penn State's Trace McSorley is completing 54.1 percent of his passes for 206.8 yards per game, compared with 67 percent for 266.2 through six games in 2017. ... Freshmen have had a big impact at Indiana, accounting for 11 of 14 takeaways, including the last seven, and RB Stevie Scott is second among true freshmen nationally in yards (557) and carries (115).