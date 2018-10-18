Morning Weather from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Just like the previous few days, we're looking at one more day of well bellow average temperatures with overcast skies and light rain/drizzle throughout much of the day. We're starting out today with temperatures in the low to mid 40s throughout West Texas with scattered light rain throughout the Trans Pecos and Permian Basin.
We'll continue to see this scattered rain and drizzle through the morning and early afternoon, before seeing decreasing coverage as we head into this evening. Temperatures will not increase all too much through the day, topping out around 50 degrees this afternoon.
Rain chances will continue into Friday, but temperatures will finally start to become noticeably warmer as highs rise into the low 60s. The weekend looks even drier, with only slim rain chances, mainly in the southern half of the viewing area.
