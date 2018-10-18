Midland Downtown Lions Club hosts 3rd annual Readathon

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - In an effort to get children excited about reading, the Midland Downtown Lions Club is hosting its third annual Readathon.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on October 25. It will be at 200 Plaza in Midland.
Children can attend the event for free and walk away with at least three books.
“What’s really important is kids learn how to read at school, they learn the phonics , all sorts of things but they don’t learn how to love to read,” said Whitney Livingston, President of the Midland Downtown Lions Club.
“It’s a chore, it’s something they do because they have to do at school and its not what they want to do.”
The event hopes to encourage children to love reading.
Author Ann Swan will be at the event reading from her ghost stories. Swann w ill also be signing and giving away books on a first-come, first-serve basis.
