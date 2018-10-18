Marketside ‘Fiesta Steak’ salads recalled due to salmonella and listeria risk

(RNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging consumers who may have purchased prepackaged salads in October to check their refrigerators.
This is after GHSE, LLC, a Green Cove Springs, FL, company, was notified of a potential foodborne illness risk from its corn supplier on Oct. 15.
Approximately 738 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with meat products that contain corn may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, the USDA announced Wednesday.
The USDA said the brand in question is Marketside’s Fiesta Salad with Steak that have a use-by date of Oct. 17 to Oct. 20.
The salads were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, according to a press release.
Although there have been no confirmed reports of illness, the USDA is concerned that the contaminated salads may be in consumers’ refrigerators.
The agency says if found, the salads should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
According to the USDA’s website, the most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.
The agency says a retail distribution list will be published on its website once available.
Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Shelby Chih, supply chain quality manager of Renaissance Food Group, at (916) 638-8825.
The contaminated salads were produced from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14.
