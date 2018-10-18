Man arrested by Odessa citizen attempts to escape at hospital

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police arrested Derek Joseph Judkins, 29, Wednesday morning for Robbery “2nd Degree Felony” and Resisting Arrest “Class A Misdemeanor”.
According to police, they were called the Stripes on West 16th Street in reference to a robbery after Judkins took merchandise and exited the store without making any attempt to pay.
A store clerk first confronted Judkins, but he swung his arms and struck the clerk. A concerned citizen then moved to detain Judkins.
After police arrived, Judkins was placed into custody, advised he needed medical attention and transported to Medical Center Hospital.
While at the hospital, Judkins told authorities he needed to use the bathroom and officers removed his handcuffs.
Judkins then attempted to escape and resisted but was eventually handcuffed a second time.
Judkins was additionally charged with resisting arrest, released from the hospital and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.