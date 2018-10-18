Governor Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 18 Texas counties in response to severe weather, flooding

TEXAS (KWES) - In a release, Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in the counties effected by the severe weather and prolonged flooding that began October 7.
The Governor stated the flooding has caused widespread and severe property damage, and threatens loss of life, Bastrop, Burnet, Colorado, Fayette, Hood, Jim Wells, Kerr, Kimble, La Salle, Live Oak, Llano, Mason, McMullen, Nueces, Real, San Patricio, Travis, and Williamson Counties.
All available resources of state government and political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary have been authorized to cope with this disaster.
