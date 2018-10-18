Federal Credit Union gives back to community

WEST TEXAS, TX (KWES) - Every October credit unions around the world come together to celebrate International Credit Union Day.
This year’s International Credit Union Day coincides with CCFCU celebrating its 60th Anniversary in West Texas. In honor of that milestone this week, Complex Community Federal Credit Union team members will be traveling all over the Permian Basin to give back to the community.
Team members and local students will be packing meals at several West Texas schools with the goal of packing 2,000 meals for every year CCFCU has severed West Texas, 120,000 meals in all.
“For us, as a community-based serving organization, we found the statistics about child poverty in the Permian Basin unacceptable,” said Lisa Wyman. “That’s why we do these community events such as food packing with local students. It is to show them how to pay it forward and to learn the value of serving others. These events allow us to put our passion into action.”
Complex Community Federal Credit Union Intentional Acts of Kindness Locations – October 18th
Odessa
- 8:30 AM Fire Stations – Snack baskets
- 10:00 AM Military Recruiting Office in Music City Mall – Snack baskets
- 10:00 AM Police Station – Snack baskets
- 10:30 AM Jesus House - Backpacks
- 11:00 AM ORMC Children’s Wing – Baskets
- 11:00 AM MCH Children’s Wing – Baskets
- 1:15 PM PB Rehab – Baskets
Midland
- 10:30 AM Police Station – Snack baskets
- 12:00 PM Midland Memorial Hospital Children’s Wing – Baskets
- 12:30 PM Senior Center – Baskets
- 2:00 PM Fire Stations – Snack baskets
Andrews
- 9:00 AM Police & Fire – Snack baskets
- 9:45 AM Clearfork Elementary – Read to class, books, & snacks
- 1:30 PM Permian Regional Medical Children’s Wing – Baskets
- 2:00 PM Senior Center – Baskets
Big Spring
- 8:30 AM Police Station – Snack baskets
- 9:00 AM Fire Stations – Snack baskets
- 1:00 PM Scenic Mountain Medical Children’s Wing – Baskets
- 2:00 PM Lamun Lusk Vet Home – Play bingo
Monahans
- 9:30 AM Police & Sheriff – Snack baskets
- 10:30 AM Ward Memorial Hospital Children’s Wing – Baskets
- 8:15 AM & 12:45 PM Cullender Kindergarten – Read to students, books, & snacks
