Family Promise of Midland, Bombas Socks partner to donate socks to local shelters

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Family Promise of Midland is partnering with Bombas Socks to help donate socks to those in need.
The partnership is part of National Family Promise Week which starts October 21 and runs through October 27.
Homeless shelters are the number one most requested clothing item at homeless shelters but the need is often not met.
For every pair of socks bought during the event week Bombas will donate a pair to someone in need.
So far Family Promise has received 3,000 socks that will be donated to five shelters across the city.
Sock giveaways will take place at the following dates and times:
- Safe Place - Wed., Oct. 24th - 9:30 -11:00 a.m.
- Salvation Army - Wed., Oct. 24th - 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
- First Crisis Baptist Center - Thurs., Oct. 25th – 9:00 a.m. - 12 noon.
- Midland Soup Kitchen - Thurs., Oct. 25th - 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Breaking Bread Breakfast Truck- Fri., Oct. 26th- 6:30 a.m.- 9:00 a.m.
