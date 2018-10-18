Emmy-Winning TV Producer With Basin Ties to Headline Banquet

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Permian Basin Hispanic Medical Society will host its fourth annual banquet featuring award-winning journalist Gaby Natale Thursday at 6 P.M. in the Odessa Regional Medical Center.
The banquet provides funding for the non-profit’s efforts which include promoting the well-being of the Permian Basin and serving as the premier Hispanic healthcare advocacy group.
PBHMS has hosted free health screenings at an annual health fair and gave over $20,000 in scholarships last year alone to local students pursuing careers in healthcare in the hopes of retaining much-needed providers within our community. The banquet will also commemorate Hispanic Heritage month.
“PBHMS members have already contributed so much, from healthcare screenings to speaking to high school students and acting as a resource for the community,” said PBHMS Board Member Dr. Vic Gil.
Keynote Speaker Gaby Natale is a three-time Emmy award winning journalist and Television host who is most known for her program SuperLatina. Natale’s original show started right here in Odessa at a small storefront inside the Music City Mall and has grown to a national audience.
The event is free and open to the public and will feature food and a mariachi band.
