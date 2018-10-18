Disappearance of giant hammer artwork baffles community

HEALDSBURG, CA (KGO/CNN) - An 800-pound sculpture of a hammer is missing in California.
The artwork appears to be stolen.
Everyone, from the artist, to police are baffled.
The Healdsburg Community Center received the giant hammer on loan five months ago.
Early this month, it vanished mysteriously into the night.
The hammer is 20 feet long, 800 pounds and now gone.
What remains now is an empty lawn.
The theory, whoever did this had a plan.
“I have no idea,” said sculptor Doug Ukrey when asked where someone would hide the hammer.
Ukrey knows the degree of difficulty.
His piece was inspired by a small tool in his shop.
The project took three months.
Ukrey made the head from steel and the handle from redwood.
He’s now offered $1,000 reward.
"I don't want anyone to go to jail for this,” he said. “I would just like to have it back."
Meantime, Healdsburg police take the issue more seriously.
"Well it would be grand theft," said Darryl Erkel of the Healdsburg Police Department.
